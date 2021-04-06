Jesse Lingard lifts lid on exchange with Pedro Neto following Wolves vs West Ham bust-up

Since arriving in London’s east end, on-loan midfielder Jesse Lingard has been one of the league’s most in-form players.

Having made a January switch from Manchester United to West Ham in order to get some valuable game-time, Lingard has recaptured some of his best-ever form.

After featuring in eight matches for the Hammers, Lingard has already racked up an impressive 10 direct goal contributions.

The Hammers’ most recent victory came on Monday night following a decent 3-2 domestic win over Wolves.

Despite Nuno Espirito-Santos’ men putting up a valiant effort to overcome a 3-0 deficit, West Ham were able to hold on for all three points.

The game’s final whistle saw a heated exchange break out between Lingard and Wolves attacker Pedro Neto.

When asked by Sky Sports’ reporters after the game what Neto had said to him, Lingard (as quoted by Metro) said: “Why do I play like that?”, but I don’t know what he meant by that.

“Of course we won the game, I think he meant when we kept it in the corner, but it’s game management.

“There’s things like that we have to learn and keep picking up one.

“It was a tough game, we had to work hard for the three points and we kept at it. I thought it was going to be another Arsenal situation, conceding before half-time.

“But the lads kept the focus and concentration throughout the 90 minutes.”