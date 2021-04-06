Jurgen Klopp accuses ‘unfair’ referee of ‘personal’ bias against Liverpool star Sadio Mane after Real Madrid defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has shockingly accused ‘unfair’ referee and compatriot Felix Brych of holding a ‘personal’ bias against Sadio Mane as the Reds lost to Real Madrid this evening.

Klopp confronted his fellow German after the full-time whistle and expressed some serious discontent at the decision making. The Reds boss has cemented that idea during his post-match press conference.

There was a notable, and potentially game-changing incident involving Mane before Madrid scored their second of the night, the Senegalese forward was clearly stopped unlawfully but no foul was awarded.

Klopp stated in his press conference following the 3-1 defeat that the handling of Mane from Brych was ‘something personal’, with the winger not receiving ‘anything’ from the official when he went down.

These are some damning claims, and whilst the moment before the second goal is certain proof of an incorrect decision involving Mane, accusing the referee of being ‘unfair’ and ‘personal’ bias is big stuff.

“The situation with Sadio, I have to say, what the ref did tonight I don’t understand. For me that was something personal, because he didn’t deal with the situation from Sadio, which was a clear foul, like it was a dive or whatever, from that moment on, when Sadio went down he didn’t get anything anymore.”

“It’s just not right, that’s what I told him after the game, that I just thought he was ‘unfair’ with Sadio.”

“That’s how it is, that doesn’t change anything at all. He didn’t lose the game, we were not good enough to get a better result, but in these moments you need just an okay ref – that would’ve been enough.”

Liverpool supporters won’t like to hear it but comments of this nature usually land managers with punishments from UEFA, unless the rules are changed or Klopp’s comments are overlooked – which would spark fury amongst other bosses – it’s hard to see how that situation could be avoided.

The Reds are now 3-1 down as they prepare for the second-leg next Wednesday, it will be at their home of Anfield but they’ve proven this season that it’s no longer a fortress with no fans inside.