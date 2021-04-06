Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to sign two centre-backs in the summer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen to sign two centre-backs in the summer.

Following long-term injuries to Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk earlier this campaign, Liverpool have been forced to paper over the cracks at the back.

After moving Fabinho from his natural holding midfield role to a stand-in centre-back, Liverpool’s results plummeted, which prompted the Reds to sign Schalke defender Ozan Kabak on loan in January.

Well, according to a recent report from Eurosport, Klopp is now looking to sign not one, but two, new defenders in the summer.

It has been claimed that in addition to entering talks with RB Leipzig for Ibrahima Konate, Klopp would also like to turn Kabak’s loan move permanent in the summer.

Although it was initially reported that Liverpool’s talks with Konate had reached an advanced stage (The Athletic), the deal appears to be no closer now than before and Eurosport claim this could prompt Man United and Chelsea to also enter the race for the defender.