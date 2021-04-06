Ex-Red Devil identifies CB with “massive future” and RB with “explosive pace” as possible Man Utd transfer targets

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has admitted he’s a fan of three star players at Brighton after the Red Devils’ win against them in the Premier League over the weekend.

The Seagulls were beaten 2-1 at Old Trafford but put in an assured display, with Ben White and Yves Bissouma starting the match and showing what they’re capable of.

Those two, along with the injured Tariq Lamptey, have been among the most impressive players in the Premier League this season outside of the more traditional big clubs, and Chadwick admits he could see White and Lamptey in particular doing a job at Man Utd.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do with a new centre-back and White looks ideal for the role alongside Harry Maguire, while Chadwick also talked up Lamptey as a more attack-minded alternative to Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back.

“Ben White has obviously had a wonderful season, and at Leeds last season – they were desperate to keep him,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “He’s come in and done a really good job at Brighton, playing both centre half and in a holding midfield role.

“I think he’s got a massive future ahead of him. Where he fits in at Man United I’m not sure, but he’d certainly add to the squad, even if he’s not a starter.

“Tariq Lamptey as well is superb, he’s got explosive pace and gets forward really well, something that perhaps Wan-Bissaka lacks a little bit, that final third quality, even if he’s a brilliant one-on-one defender.

“Yves Bissouma is probably a little bit similar to what we’ve already got in Fred and McTominay so I’m not sure if he’d be a player we need to go after even though he’s got obvious talent.

“Ben White is an interesting player, as is Lamptey, whether the club go for them I’m not sure – the club seem to be linked with almost every player going – but they’re both talented young English players who could do a job for a higher profile Premier League team.”

Chelsea legend Alan Hudson has also previously talked up Lamptey, telling CaughtOffside he felt the Blues would regret letting him go when they had him as a youngster earlier in his career.