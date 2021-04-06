Menu

Leicester City monitoring out-of-favour Liverpool midfielder ahead of potential £30m summer move

Leicester City’s recruitment in recent seasons has been nothing short of remarkable and according to reports, in an attempt to continue their shrewd business, the Foxes now like the look of Liverpool’s Naby Keita.

Keita’s £54m move from RB Leipzig in 2018 saw him become the Reds’ third most expensive player.

However, despite his hefty price tag, the midfielder has yet to nail down a place in Jurgen Klopp’s first team.

Seemingly at the bottom of the German’s pecking order, Keita has been forced to watch on as the likes of Thiago, Fabinho, James Milner and even youngster Curtis Jones, are all preferred.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Keita’s lack of playing-time has prompted Leicester City to sit up and take note.

FI claim to have spoken to a club recruitment specialist who revealed the Foxes would welcome a summer move should Liverpool express an interest in selling.

Although Keita arrived for over £50m, it has also been noted that the midfielder’s value is now just £30m.

