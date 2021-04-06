Jurgen Klopp given key piece of tactical advice for Real Madrid tie by former Liverpool star

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been urged not to go out with the aim of defending against Real Madrid in their upcoming Champions League tie.

Former Reds midfielder Michael Thomas told CaughtOffside he wants to see his old club go for it against the Spanish giants, and press high up the pitch to stop the ball getting to Real Madrid’s danger man Karim Benzema.

It’s not been the best season for Liverpool, but Real Madrid are another big name suffering a dip in form this term.

Thomas believes Liverpool look like they’re getting back to form and their win at Arsenal at the weekend could mean they’re back in the hunt for a top four spot as long as they can find a bit more consistency.

“Liverpool needed a big performance and result against Arsenal which they got,” Thomas said. “Chelsea obviously had a bad result and this gives Liverpool an opportunity to capitalize on. With consistency there’s no reason they can’t catch up and make the top four.”

On tonight’s big game in the Champions League, Thomas said: “Madrid have quality players throughout and it will definitely be a tough test regardless of who’s available.

“I’m confident if Liverpool are on form going forward, there aren’t many teams that can keep them out.

“Liverpool can’t go out to defend and I think the team is still good enough to attack any opposition.

“Controlling the middle will be vital; we are all aware of the central midfielders for Madrid and what they can do.

“Stop the balls into Benzema and press high up the pitch.”