Former Manchester United star gives stunned response to Jesse Lingard’s brilliant solo goal for West Ham

Former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku gave a stunned response to Jesse Lingard’s brilliant solo goal for West Ham last night.

The England international has been one of the Premier League’s most in-form players since leaving Man Utd to join West Ham on loan in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils may well be regretting letting Lingard go after seeing how well he’s been performing since leaving Old Trafford, and Lukaku was certainly impressed by his old team-mate, judging from this tweet…

Damn jesse… — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) April 5, 2021

Lukaku is another top player United may be regretting letting go, with the Belgium international also struggling in his time in Manchester before showing world class form with his new club Inter Milan.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Lingard this summer, with West Ham likely to want to keep him permanently if they can.

However, the Hammers might now struggle to do so as United could be tempted to give him another chance, while bigger clubs might also come in for him.

