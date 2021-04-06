Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has responded to the big call from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to offload David de Gea and make Dean Henderson his number one.

The Red Devils have enjoyed years of great service from De Gea, but he’s looked slightly past his best in recent times and may no longer be the ideal long-term option.

Henderson has filled in well for De Gea recently and looks like he could be ready to be the regular first choice for Man Utd.

That seems to be the conclusion Solskjaer has come to, if recent reports are to be believed, with De Gea now expected to be offloaded this summer as Henderson replaces him as number one, according to the Daily Mirror.

Chadwick admits this is a gamble from Solskjaer, but overall the pundit told CaughtOffside he felt it was the right decision.

“It’s always risky playing a young goalkeeper but Henderson’s shown the talent he’s got whilst on loan at Sheffield United. He’s done well this season, he’s made a few mistakes in a United shirt, as has De Gea and as has more of less every other goalkeeper in the Premier League,” Chadwick said.

“I think it’s probably the right decision. De Gea’s been a wonderful servant to United, but I think with a top young talent coming through, De Gea would block his pathway to a certain extent and I think Henderson would move on.

“But I think he’s got the potential to be United’s number one for the next ten seasons. I don’t think he’s the finished article by any stretch of the imagination, but I think he’s got a fantastic attitude and great confidence in himself.

“Long term I think he’ll be a fantastic goalkeeper for Man United and the England number one as well.”