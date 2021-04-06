Gary Neville has made the intriguing claim that Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips could be a better option than Declan Rice for England.

The 25-year-old is enjoying a superb season for Leeds as they enjoy life back in the Premier League, and it’s earned him his first caps for the Three Lions.

Now it looks increasingly like Phillips could be a key player for Gareth Southgate’s side at this summer’s European Championships, and Neville is clearly a big fan.

In fact, despite Declan Rice’s eye-catching form for West Ham this season, Neville thinks Phillips could have one important edge over Rice in midfield.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the pundit risked angering Hammers fans by stating he thinks Phillips is better on the ball than Rice.

“Phillips is better at passing the ball through the lines at Leeds,” Neville said.

“Henderson and Rice are good on the ball, but I think Phillips is the best out of the three on the ball.”