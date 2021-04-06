Menu

Premier League team of the week: Liverpool trio in after 3-0 win at Arsenal

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

The latest Premier League team of the week is with us, and it’s little surprise to see Liverpool dominate after their superb 3-0 win away to Arsenal.

The Reds looked back to their best against an admittedly poor Gunners team, winning 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah.

MORE: Klopp calls out Southgate over Alexander-Arnold

In truth, it could’ve been more for Liverpool, though Alisson also had some good moments to keep Arsenal out, so made Garth Crooks’ team of the week on BBC Sport.

Jota’s brace means he takes a place up front, and he’s joined by Trent Alexander-Arnold in Crooks’ XI.

Elsewhere, we also have Harry Kane and Danny Ings up front in what looks a strong strike force, while two Manchester City players are in as they continue their march towards the title.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Zinedine Zidane responds to Mohamed Salah Real Madrid transfer question ahead of Liverpool clash
“Disaster of a signing” – Pundit destroys Arsenal star as he names three flops Arteta needs to axe
Manchester United loanee’s incredible rise at West Ham summed up by hugely impressive Opta stat

The shock of the weekend, however, was West Brom thrashing Chelsea 5-2 at Stamford Bridge, and two Baggies stars make it in as a result.

See below for the full line up…

More Stories Alisson Benjamin Mendy callum robinson Cheikhou Kouyate Danny Ings Diogo Jota Harry Kane Jesse Lingard Kevin De Bruyne Matheus Pereira Trent Alexander-Arnold

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.