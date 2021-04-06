Rafael Benitez confirms plans for Premier League return

Former Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has confirmed he plans to return to the Premier League in the future.

The Spanish tactician did a fine job during his time at St James’ Park, and it increasingly looks like it was a mistake to let him go after the club’s struggles under Steve Bruce.

One imagines many Newcastle fans would take Benitez back now, so it’s intriguing to see him make it clear he has big love for English football and wants to return.

“I’ve already received more than one (offer) in the last few months, but it wasn’t the right time or project. I needed to spend time with my family,” he told Marca.

“I want to find a club with ambition, one either competing for titles or looking for a serious project that will lead to that later.

“I always say that the key to success is balance – both on the pitch between defence and attack, but also in the management of the club.”

He added: “My experiences with Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle have all been very enjoyable and for that reason my priority is the Premier League.

“My family are in England and it’s the most complete league, but I can’t rule out leaving. As I said, if there’s a well-defined project with objectives…”