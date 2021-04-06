Confirmed: Real Madrid without two big names for Liverpool first leg

Real Madrid have released their squad list as they prepare to take on Liverpool in the Champions League this evening.

The Spanish giants will be without two big names as both Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard miss out for the visit of Liverpool tonight.

See below for Real’s confirmed squad to take on Liverpool…

It will no doubt be a blow not to have Ramos available in particular, while Hazard will surely have relished the chance to play against Liverpool again after enjoying plenty of success against them during his days as a Chelsea player.

Madrid will still have plenty of top players there who can hurt Liverpool, however, so Jurgen Klopp’s side will need to be on top of their game after an inconsistent season.

This LFC side might not be as solid as the one we’ve seen in the last few years, but you certainly can’t rule them out in a knockout competition like this.

