Menu

Video: Zinedine Zidane responds to Mohamed Salah Real Madrid transfer question ahead of Liverpool clash

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has responded to questions about Mohamed Salah ahead of his side’s Champions League tie with Liverpool.

Salah has been a world class performer at Liverpool and seems like just the kind of big-name Galactico that Real Madrid tend to go after in the transfer market.

MORE: Manchester United ahead of Liverpool for £85million double transfer

When asked about whether he wanted to work with Salah in the video below, Zidane did his best to dodge the question…

More Stories / Latest News
Confirmed: Real Madrid without two big names for Liverpool first leg
How Manchester United missed out on Karim Benzema transfer
Premier League team of the week: Liverpool trio in after 3-0 win at Arsenal

It will no doubt be intriguing to see if Salah’s name being linked with Real Madrid comes up again in the near future, especially after a disappointing season at Liverpool.

‘Not a happy home life’ – This bizarre Premier League first could explain Liverpool’s dramatic collapse this season. Click here to find out more.

More Stories Mohamed Salah Zinedine Zidane

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. babangida says:
    April 6, 2021 at 7:34 am

    he is really a nice player,and the one who madrid lacks alots….

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.