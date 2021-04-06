Video: Zinedine Zidane responds to Mohamed Salah Real Madrid transfer question ahead of Liverpool clash

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has responded to questions about Mohamed Salah ahead of his side’s Champions League tie with Liverpool.

Salah has been a world class performer at Liverpool and seems like just the kind of big-name Galactico that Real Madrid tend to go after in the transfer market.

When asked about whether he wanted to work with Salah in the video below, Zidane did his best to dodge the question…

Zidane has responded to those Mohamed Salah transfer links… pic.twitter.com/V4PrubuPKQ — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) April 5, 2021

It will no doubt be intriguing to see if Salah’s name being linked with Real Madrid comes up again in the near future, especially after a disappointing season at Liverpool.

‘Not a happy home life’ – This bizarre Premier League first could explain Liverpool’s dramatic collapse this season. Click here to find out more.