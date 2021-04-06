Stat shows just how difficult task ahead is for Liverpool after 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid

Liverpool have an uphill task to progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League, with the stats stacking up against the Premier League champions.

The Reds headed into tonight’s game knowing that a good first-leg result would set them on course to a Champions League semi-final clash with the winner of FC Porto vs Chelsea.

However, having gone 2-0 down by half-time, with Vinicius Jr and Marco Asensio finding the back of the net, Jurgen Klopp’s game plan was in danger of unravelling.

Mohamed Salah scored a potentially pivotal away goal to cut the deficit, before Vinicius Jr added his second of the game to stretch Los Blancos’ lead.

Liverpool are still in with a chance of progressing, but when you consider the task at hand, and how the Reds have been faring lately, the odds are firmly stacked against them.

Liverpool only need two goals at home to Real Madrid to progress Also: Liverpool have only scored one goal at Anfield in 2021 — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) April 6, 2021

Klopp will need his famous front three to be at their very best if Liverpool want to have any chance of executing a stunning turnaround.

Though, we’ve been waiting for them to explode into life as a collective for weeks now, and they’ve neglected to do so.

Nonetheless, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota are in good goal-scoring form. It’d be unwise to count the champions out of this one just yet.