Tottenham Hotspur lining up summer deal for European winner

According to recent reports, Tottenham Hotspur are keen to snap up Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos.

Carlos, 28, joined Sevilla in 2019 following a £13.5m move from Nantes.

Since arriving in Spain, the Brazilian centre-back has enjoyed a successful time, most notably after he lifted last season’s Europa League.

Despite featuring in 83 matches since his move from France football, Carlos has recently seen his name linked with a huge move to the Premier League.

According to a recent report from La Razon, Jose Mourinho is a strong admirer of the commanding defender and is keen to sign him in the summer.

Carlos, who is also the side’s captain, has formed an impressive partnership with Manchester United target Jules Kounde. However, it’s going to be hard to imagine the Spaniards will allow both first-choice defenders to go at the same time.

It has not been reported how much Sevilla value their skipper at but considering he still has three years left on his deal, it’s fair to assume he’ll come with a hefty price tag.