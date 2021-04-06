Huge blow for Real Madrid as star tests positive for Covid-19 and is forced to miss Liverpool and Barcelona clashes

Real Madrid have been dealt a huge blow ahead of their Champions League clash with Liverpool as key defender Raphael Varane tests positive for Covid-19.

The France international will now miss the big game against Liverpool tonight and also the huge upcoming clash with Barcelona in La Liga at the weekend.

See below for Real Madrid’s statement on Varane…

The coronavirus pandemic has certainly brought about plenty of challenges in the last year or so, but thankfully we haven’t had too many cases of large numbers of players being out all at once.

Varane will be a huge loss for Madrid, however, with Los Blancos already without other star players like Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard.

Liverpool might not have been at their best in recent times, but that front three will surely fancy their chances up against a makeshift Madrid defence.

This could also be huge in the title race in Spain as Barcelona could now be favourites to win the upcoming El Clasico and pile the pressure onto league leaders Atletico Madrid.