Menu

Video: Liverpool at risk of collapse in Madrid after horror Trent Alexander-Arnold error assists second Real goal

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Real Madrid have scored a second goal against Liverpool in Madrid, with the Premier League champions falling apart in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Liverpool headed into today’s game on the back of a 3-0 victory over Arsenal at the weekend. Jurgen Klopp, with all that he’s endured over the past few months, must have thought his side had a fighting chance heading into this.

MORE: Video: Trent and Phillips avoid challenges as Vinicius Junior scores against Liverpool after beautiful assist from Toni Kroos to hand Real Madrid lead

However, when Vinicius Jr gave the home side the lead just before the half an hour mark, you got the feeling that this could be a long night for Liverpool, who had not been able to do anything productive with the ball prior to the goal.

Klopp’s men did not respond to going a goal down, either, and instead have capitulated, with more poor defending resulting in Marco Asensio having a tap-in into the back of Alisson Becker’s net.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Trent and Phillips avoid challenges as Vinicius Junior scores against Liverpool after beautiful assist from Toni Kroos to hand Real Madrid lead
Video: Kevin De Bruyne at his very best as Manchester City take the lead over Borussia Dortmund
Video: Erling Haaland spotted singing along to Champions League anthem ahead of Man City clash

There’s only been one half played of this four-half Champions League tie, and it already looks like an uphill task for Liverpool to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

One man that needs to get his act together is Trent Alexander-Arnold, who assisted this goal for Real Madrid. He’s had an absolute nightmare 45 minutes.

More Stories Marco Asensio Trent Alexander-Arnold

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.