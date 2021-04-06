Video: Liverpool at risk of collapse in Madrid after horror Trent Alexander-Arnold error assists second Real goal

Real Madrid have scored a second goal against Liverpool in Madrid, with the Premier League champions falling apart in the Champions League quarter-finals.
Liverpool headed into today’s game on the back of a 3-0 victory over Arsenal at the weekend. Jurgen Klopp, with all that he’s endured over the past few months, must have thought his side had a fighting chance heading into this.
However, when Vinicius Jr gave the home side the lead just before the half an hour mark, you got the feeling that this could be a long night for Liverpool, who had not been able to do anything productive with the ball prior to the goal.
Klopp’s men did not respond to going a goal down, either, and instead have capitulated, with more poor defending resulting in Marco Asensio having a tap-in into the back of Alisson Becker’s net.
It’s gone from bad to worse for the Reds ?
Real Madrid lead Liverpool 2-0 before half-time…
There’s only been one half played of this four-half Champions League tie, and it already looks like an uphill task for Liverpool to reach the semi-finals of the competition.
One man that needs to get his act together is Trent Alexander-Arnold, who assisted this goal for Real Madrid. He’s had an absolute nightmare 45 minutes.