Menu

Video: Assistant referee has cards signed by Erling Haaland in shocking moment after Dortmund vs Man City

Manchester City
Posted by

Refereeing in football managed to somehow hit a new low this evening as the assistant referee for Manchester City vs Dortmund made a request to superstar Erling Haaland in the tunnel.

At full-time, Haaland was heading towards the away dressing room at the Etihad Stadium when the linesman stopped the ace, with the prolific striker going onto sign the official’s cards in a shock moment.

20-year-old Haaland dished out his autograph – one which is very valuable and will only become more so owing to his amazing development – on both the yellow and red cards.

This was done as both sets of players were heading down the tunnel, we’ve never seen anything like this and that’s for good reason, officials shouldn’t be seen getting gifts from the players they’re refereeing.

Haaland notched a brilliant assist in the Bundesliga outfit’s 2-1 defeat, offering an away goal to Dortmund that could help them overcome the deficit and spark a massive upset in the second-leg.

See More: Video: Erling Haaland and Phil Foden caught laughing and joking post-match amid Man City transfer talk

Pictures from BT Sport.

Here is what Hargreaves had to say on the matter on BT Sport:

“To the answer, no Jake. Look, he shouldn’t be anyway. They had a job to do and they had a really difficult first-half, got a lot of things wrong in that first-half.”

“Even, the guys that do that job, you can be a fan, but you can’t do that in front of the other players. It just doesn’t look right.”

More Stories / Latest News
Jurgen Klopp accuses ‘unfair’ referee of ‘personal’ bias against Liverpool star Sadio Mane after Real Madrid defeat
Stat shows just how difficult task ahead is for Liverpool after 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid
Video: Jurgen Klopp may be seen as bitter loser as he vents at referee after Liverpool fall to Real Madrid

The linesman really better have a good excuse – if there even is any – for this kind of behaviour. Just when it seemed like Haaland couldn’t get any better, even the match officials love the Norwegian…

More Stories Erling Haaland Joleon Lescott Owen Hargreaves

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.