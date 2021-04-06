Menu

Video: Kevin De Bruyne at his very best as Manchester City take the lead over Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City
Manchester City have taken the lead over Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad through Kevin De Bruyne.

City headed into tonight’s game knowing that a commanding victory would give them a fighting chance of progressing to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola’s men arguably have a better chance of winning the competition this time around than ever before.

There’s still plenty of time left in the contest for Erling Haaland to have his say, but it’s Man City who have struck first blood.

Kevin De Bruyne picked the ball up on the halfway line and drove City forward.

The Belgian laid it off to Phil Foden, whose ball across the box found Riyad Mahrez.

With De Bruyne lingering around the penalty spot, Mahrez cut it back to the City midfielder, who found the finish.

It’s a brilliant start for the Premier League leaders, and great work from De Bruyne – again.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Pictures courtesy of Ziggo Sport

