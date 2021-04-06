Menu

Video: Phil Foden rises to the occasion with late winner for Man City vs Dortmund after superb Kevin De Bruyne pass

Manchester City
Phil Foden netted a late goal to ensure Manchester City would win the first-leg of their Champions League tie with Borussia Dortmund.

Kevin De Bruyne scored in the first-half, with Dortmund not able to provide a reply until the 84th minute, when Marco Reus found the back of the net, with Erling Haaland providing the assist.

MORE: Video: Marco Reus scores crucial away goal for Dortmund at Man City after brilliant ball from Erling Haaland

Dortmund must have thought they’d be heading back to Germany with a slender, away goal lead, having scored so late, but Phil Foden had other ideas.

A superb pass from Kevin De Bruyne landed at the feet of Ilkay Gundogan, who laid the ball off to Phil Foden. The youngster kept his cool and found the finish.

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Man City now have to be considered firm favourites to progress to the semi-final stage of the competition, whereas a 1-1 draw would have left it on a knife edge.

There’s still work to do, no doubt, but this City side are just too strong. They’re inevitable.

