Video: Erling Haaland and Phil Foden caught laughing and joking post-match amid Man City transfer talk

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden were caught in deep conversation at full-time of Manchester City against Borussia Dortmund this afternoon.



Foden is seen as the poster boy for Man City. An academy product, surrounded by expensive imports, who’s proving his worth week after week and starring in a side which is walking the Premier League title.

As reported by the Telegraph, Haaland, whose father spent several years at Man City, prior to the cash influx, is considered a priority target for Pep Guardiola’s men for the summer transfer window.

While Haaland was unable to get his goal at the Etihad tonight, he did provide a superb assist for Marco Reus, while he and Foden put on a show for the cameras at the full-time whistle.

Foden and Haaland having a chat. Nothing to see here ? pic.twitter.com/sOGsS4tiho — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 6, 2021

Foden is a cheeky boy, so you can imagine him trying to convince Haaland to join him in Manchester while the whole world watches. For now, though, what was actually said remains a mystery.

Perhaps Foden will rock up with a pen and a contract when City visit The Westfalenstadion next week…