Video: Erling Haaland spotted singing along to Champions League anthem ahead of Man City clash

Erling Haaland couldn’t help but to sing along to the Champions League anthem ahead of Borussia Dortmund’s clash with Manchester City at the Etihad this evening.

Haaland, who was born to score goals, was also born to play in Europe’s premier club competition – the Champions League.

The Norwegian superstar is the fastest player ever to score 20 goals in the Champions League, having done it in just 14 games.

This competition is tailored for the best players to produce moments of quality, which is an opportunity that Haaland has grabbed with both hands thus far.

Whether he’ll be able to continue his extraordinary form in the competition over the two legs against Man City, but he certainly looks in the mood tonight.

Ahead of kick-off, the 20-year-old was spotted singing along to the Champions League anthem, which nobody knows the actual words to – other than him, apparently.

A man of many talents.