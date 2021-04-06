Video: Jurgen Klopp hardly looks surprised at shaky Ozan Kabak defending for Liverpool with reaction to gifted chance to Real Madrid

In the 42nd minute of this evening’s Champions League first-leg tie between Real Madrid and Liverpool, loanee Ozan Kabak almost made it 3-0 to Los Blancos with a shaky defensive error.

Just like the first goal, a ball over the top caused all sorts of trouble for the Reds, but this time the offending party was Kabak and not Trent Alexander-Arnold and Nat Phillips.

Kabak was under some pressure from Marco Asensio, but it appeared as though he had enough time and space to make the required clearance or back pass, those early signs were quickly dashed though…

Kabak completely mishit a back pass, instead leaving the ball to float up and free for Asensio to burst onto, the attacker drilled a low shot through Alisson’s legs, but fortunately for them it was parried wide.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stood on is spot and didn’t even look too surprised at the latest entry of nightmare play at the back from the Reds, with the German slowly putting his hands on his head.

Pictures from BT Sport.

BT Sport commentator Steve McManaman was also completely shocked when looking back at the play.

McManaman: “You see Jurgen Klopp behind him, hands on his head straightaway, that could’ve been three.”

Klopp needs to find some kind of way to settle this defence in the second-half, their mistakes might’ve even cost the side any chances of points in the first-leg already.