Video: Jurgen Klopp may be seen as bitter loser as he vents at referee after Liverpool fall to Real Madrid

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may have opened himself up to personal criticism with his reaction to the 3-1 defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals first-leg tonight.

After the final whistle blew, Klopp made a beeline for the referees. As the Reds boss walked off the pitch he then began to vent at lead official Felix Brych, who is also German.

The conversation wasn’t at all heated, which is a surprise considering Klopp’s usual antics, but he was certainly unhappy with a few decision and the overall handling of the game as he gestured about.

Perhaps he was discussing the foul on Sadio Mane before Madrid’s second goal which went unpunished.

The pair were speaking in German, hopefully one of Europe’s top outlets will come out with a translation sometime soon.

Pictures from BT Sport and DAZN.

Liverpool have an almighty task ahead of them in the second-leg, the recent memorable comebacks in the Champions League may not be possible at an empty Anfield, with no fans allowed back just yet.

The team have been poor at home all season, they’ll need to gloriously buck that trend in order to advance to the next round.