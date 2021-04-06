Video: Man United target Nuno Mendes suffers nasty injury as leg appears to snap in scary moment for Sporting Lisbon and starlet

There was a heartbreaking moment in the 39th minute of last night’s Portuguese Premier League clash between leaders Sporting Lisbon and Moreirense.

Promising left-back Nuno Mendes was cut down in a challenge from midfielder Goncalo Franco, replays appear to show the 18-year-old talent’s lower leg or ankle snapping in a nasty moment.

According to Sport Witness via Portuguese publication Record (subscription required), Manchester United are keen on the ace, and have sounded out a player-plus-cash move to beat rivals City to a deal.

Mendes broke into Sporting’s first-team during the summer restart last season and hasn’t looked back since, picking up illustrious suitors along his 36 appearances for the senior side so far.

Le terrible choc subi par Nuno Mendes, qui est sorti sur blessure ce lundi soir. On espère de bonnes nouvelles dans les prochaines heures… ?pic.twitter.com/xNsGTGGgZv — Trivela ?? (@Trivela_FR) April 5, 2021

Pictures from Liga Nos and Sport TV.

We’re all hoping that Mendes isn’t in the same amount of pain right now, and praying that this is something that doesn’t wreck the chances of a life-changing transfer for the exciting prospect.