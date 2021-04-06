Video: Modric skins Liverpool star Fabinho to create another goal for Vinicius Junior as Real Madrid make it 3-1

In the 64th minute of this evening’s Champions League knockout tie between Real Madrid and Liverpool, the Reds’ work with a throw-in coach was made to look like nothing as Los Blancos extended their lead.

Neither Ozan Kabak or Nat Phillips bothered tracking a run towards the sideline from Karim Benzema, this wasn’t a shocking mistake by itself but it created a dangerous mismatch.

Benzema was thrown the ball and effortlessly held off Andy Robertson before slotting it back to Luka Modric, who dusted by Fabinho with a clever touch to run inside the box.

The midfield pass-master then slotted the ball into Vinicius Junior, who was sitting in the middle of the area, Phillips wasn’t close enough to the Brazilian and his first-time effort went into the bottom corner.

Vinicius scored his first of the evening like this.

Pictures from 6 and Polsat Sport.

Jurgen Klopp might want to rip up the side’s defensive script after this display, although considerable changes may be impossible due to the number of players out injured.