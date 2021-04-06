Video: Marco Reus scores crucial away goal for Dortmund at Man City after brilliant ball from Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund have got the all important away goal against Manchester City at the Etihad, with Marco Reus finding the back of the net.

Heading into the contest, most would have considered Erling Haaland to be Dortmund’s biggest goal threat, and for good reason, too.

Man City’s defence clearly didn’t account for Marco Reus, though, who found space by running beyond the defence before beating Ederson.

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

It was English teen sensation Jude Bellingham who played the pass into Erling Haaland, whose ball around the corner was quite sublime.

Reus timed his run to perfection, with the finish clinical. It’s a surgical goal from Dortmund, showing exactly how you can pick the seemingly impenetrable Man City apart.

Dortmund are, via the away goal rule, leading the tie and heading into the semi-finals of the Champions League as it stands.

They won’t be naive enough to get that far ahead of themselves, though, there’s a very long way to go in this one.