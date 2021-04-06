Video: Mohamed Salah fires Liverpool back into contention vs Real Madrid after positive play from Diogo Jota

Liverpool have one back in Madrid, with Mohamed Salah having put the goal in the back of the net.

The Reds headed into half-time two goals down, with Vinicius Jr and Marco Asensio having made the difference for Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp will have been well aware that the next goal in this game could prove crucial in not just tonight’s contest, but the tie as a whole.

The German will be absolutely delighted now, as just six minutes into the second period, Mohamed Salah has found the back of the net.

Diogo Jota attempted to weave his way through the Real Madrid defence, with his effort being a scuffed one and not threatening for Thibaut Courtois.

Thankfully for Liverpool, the ball found its way into the path of Mo Salah, who managed to keep his effort under the crossbar, with the goal being given after a VAR review for offside.

Liverpool are right back in this now!



Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports