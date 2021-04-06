Video: Trent and Phillips avoid challenges as Vinicius Junior scores against Liverpool after beautiful assist from Toni Kroos to hand Real Madrid lead

In the 26th minute of this evening’s Champions League tie between Real Madrid and Liverpool, the Reds made a costly error as they left Toni Kroos with time and space on the ball.

The midfield maestro punished the likes of Sadio Mane and Naby Keita for their oversight with a stunning long-pass in behind, which picked out a darting run forward from Vinicius Junior.

Strangely, both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Nat Phillips were both pretty close to the wonderkid but neither decided to contest the ball in the air, and later when Vinicius controlled the ball beautifully.

That left the 20-year-old to drive towards goal before tucking the ball into the bottom corner with a lovely finish from just inside the box.

Toni Kroos, stop that! Stop that right now! ? Vinícius finishes the move off strongly and Real Madrid lead! ?? pic.twitter.com/w2J9ciokiI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 6, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and Polsat Sport.

Jurgen Klopp will be fuming with how the defence dealt with the ball over the top, it’s one issue letting Vinicius latch onto it, but no clear challenge on the Brazilian to win the ball back was almost criminal.