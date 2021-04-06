West Ham attackers “like Ronaldo and Messi in their prime” with Wolves fans left drooling by visitors’ performances

Wolves fans were left drooling over the performance of West Ham’s forward line during their 3-2 defeat to the Hammers on Monday evening.

The two teams that took to the turf at Molineux could hardly be experiencing more polarising fortunes at current.

David Moyes’ men are flying, with last night’s win taking them into a Champions League qualification spot, while Nuno Espirito Santo’s players must be counting down the days until the season finishes.

A good measure of just how uninspiring Wolves have been over recent weeks and months is their fans’ reactions on Twitter to West Ham’s exemplary offensive performance.

Granted, West Ham were marvellous in the first-half of the contest, picking Wolves apart, but the home side were utterly toothless and allowed themselves to be trampled over.

Some fans were not impressed with what they saw, at least not from their own side. Instead, there was a certain degree of envy over what West Ham had to offer in the attacking third.

No passion or heart in this team. We’ve made Lingard look like Prime Maradona — B?i?l?l?y? (@BillyWWFC06) April 5, 2021

Antonio turns into ronaldo when he plays us. Literally bullies the life out of our CB’s ?? — Jo Gough ?? (@Goughy_WWFC) April 5, 2021

Making Jesse Lingard and Michail Antonio look like Ronaldo and Messi in their prime at the moment we are ?? oh look it’s 2-0 ?? only positive is 75 minutes to play..or is it ?#wwfc — Chris Hollis (@ChrisOli79) April 5, 2021