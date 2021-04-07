Arsenal may have some talented defenders at the club just now and they’ll give you the odd game where the future looks bright, but some recent performances show why new signings are needed this summer.

A report from Four Four Two confirmed that Arsenal had made a bid to sign Eric Garcia from Man City, but he decided to turn that down in order to return to Barcelona on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Barca don’t have a lot of money and they need to strengthen the defence so it made a lot of sense, but those lack of finances could give Arsenal a surprise second chance to get this deal done.

Marca have just reported that Barca did have an agreement in place and he wants to return to Spain, but they can’t afford to honour that agreement anymore and they’ve tried to offer him a reduced salary instead.

That hasn’t gone down well with the player and there’s no sign that he’s ready to accept it just now, so there’s a real chance for Arsenal to get something done here.

Ultimately it’s going to depend on how much Garcia wants to return to the Nou Camp but he has to feel disrespected by this, and it will look even worse if Barca then throw money at other big signings in the summer.

Garcia has shown promise in the Premier League and he’s perfectly suited to Mikel Arteta’s system if he wants to play out from the back, so this could still be a situation for the fans to keep an eye on.