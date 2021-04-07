Arsenal midfielder has ambitions to succeed for Real Madrid

Despite being nowhere near their irresistible best, the prospect of representing Real Madrid is still a tough one to turn down, and according to reports, on-loan midfielder Martin Odegaard is struggling to do just that.

After signing for Real Madrid back in 2015, Odegaard, 22, despite arriving in Spain with the reputation of being football’s next big thing, it’s taken the Norweigan some time to find his feet.

In an attempt to continue his development, the young midfielder was allowed to join Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal on a season-long loan last summer.

Although playing well and seemingly a well thought of member of the team by Arteta, Odegaard’s long-term future continues to be speculated.

There have been recent suggestions that the Gunners would like to turn the 22-year-old’s loan move permanent, however, if a recent report from Eurosport is anything to go by, it’s bad news for Arteta.

Eurosport claims that Odegaard sees his long-term future at Real Madrid and still has ambitions to ‘shine’ for Los Blancos.

It has also been noted that despite being a fan of Arteta, Odegaard has been left ‘unconvinced’ by the squad’s willingness to buy into the manager’s footballing vision.

Odegaard is expected to keep his options open until the season.