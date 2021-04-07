There’s some bad news on the injury front for Arsenal as it looks like left-back Kieran Tierney is more than likely to miss the rest of the season due to knee ligament damage.

The Scotland international has had a number of fitness issues in his time at the Emirates Stadium, which have got in the way of an otherwise strong spell in north London.

This latest news, reported by Charles Watts of Goal in the tweet below, is another major blow, with Tierney only likely to play again this season if Arsenal reach the Europa League final…

Arsenal confirm Kieran Tierney has suffered ligament damage in his knee. No surgery required, due back to full training in four to six weeks. Ouch! Huge blow. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) April 7, 2021

Tierney will be tough to replace, though Cedric Soares has done a decent job at left-back when called upon, while Bukayo Saka can also operate in that role, if used as more of a wing-back.

Arsenal fans will just have to hope Tierney can recover well and avoid further injuries at the European Championships in order to get back to his best next season.