Menu

Huge blow as Arsenal star suffers what looks likely to be a season-ending injury

Arsenal FC
Posted by

There’s some bad news on the injury front for Arsenal as it looks like left-back Kieran Tierney is more than likely to miss the rest of the season due to knee ligament damage.

The Scotland international has had a number of fitness issues in his time at the Emirates Stadium, which have got in the way of an otherwise strong spell in north London.

MORE: First picture of new Arsenal home kit leaked

This latest news, reported by Charles Watts of Goal in the tweet below, is another major blow, with Tierney only likely to play again this season if Arsenal reach the Europa League final…

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham ace branded an “absolute disgrace” by ex-Spurs star
Jamie Carragher makes a great point about West Ham’s Champions League bid
(Photo) First picture of new Arsenal home kit leaked and these fans are all making the same observation…

Tierney will be tough to replace, though Cedric Soares has done a decent job at left-back when called upon, while Bukayo Saka can also operate in that role, if used as more of a wing-back.

Arsenal fans will just have to hope Tierney can recover well and avoid further injuries at the European Championships in order to get back to his best next season.

More Stories Kieran Tierney

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.