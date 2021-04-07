Menu

(Photo) Borussia Dortmund ace Jude Bellingham aims dig at big decision in Manchester City defeat

Manchester City
Posted by

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham aimed a clear dig at the decision to give a foul against him when he thought he’d scored a perfectly good goal against Manchester City.

See below as Bellingham tweeted an image of him appearing to get the ball cleanly off City goalkeeper Ederson before he rolled into an empty net…

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United show interest in hijacking potential £34m Liverpool transfer deal
(Video) Liverpool transfer target becomes the youngest player to score in Copa Libertadores
Video: Jurgen Klopp gives blunt explanation for subbing Liverpool star off vs Real Madrid

The teenager was in fine form for Dortmund last night but couldn’t quite do enough to prevent the Bundesliga side losing 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

‘Not a happy home life’ – This bizarre Premier League first could explain Liverpool’s dramatic collapse this season. Click here to find out more.

More Stories Ederson Jude Bellingham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.