Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham aimed a clear dig at the decision to give a foul against him when he thought he’d scored a perfectly good goal against Manchester City.

See below as Bellingham tweeted an image of him appearing to get the ball cleanly off City goalkeeper Ederson before he rolled into an empty net…

The teenager was in fine form for Dortmund last night but couldn’t quite do enough to prevent the Bundesliga side losing 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

‘Not a happy home life’ – This bizarre Premier League first could explain Liverpool’s dramatic collapse this season. Click here to find out more.