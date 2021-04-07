Blow for Arsenal as Man City look to rival them for transfer of Premier League star this summer

Arsenal know they won’t be able to compete financially in the transfer market once the elite Champions League sides start to show interest in the same players, so it could also come down to Mikel Arteta’s ability to sell his project to potential signings.

Sheffield United are destined for relegation this season but one player who’s more than good enough to stay in the top flight is Sander Berge, so it’s expected that he will move on this summer.

Arsenal were one of the first teams to be heavily linked with a move for him. with Four Four Two reporting that a transfer appears to be inevitable this summer.

The Gunners need to strengthen their defence and the midfield so Berge’s ability to play in both positions would be welcome, but it’s going to be harder to pull off now that Voetbal24 have reported that Man City are interested in the Norwegian star.

It’s believed that Pep Guardiola sees him as a potential replacement for Fernandinho, while they even suggest he’s high on Pep’s wishlist this summer so it’s clear they would have big plans for him.

City will be able to blow Arsenal out of the water financially while they will also be able to offer Champions League football straight away, so you have to think that City are in pole position to pull this off for now.