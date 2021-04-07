Kevin De Bruyne has just signed a new contract with Manchester City, which is probably a pretty good move for them as he’s firmly established now as one of the finest players of recent Premier League history.

This could be a painful moment for Chelsea fans, however, as they’re forced to once again remember how they let the Belgian maestro leave Stamford Bridge when he was a youngster.

De Bruyne would go on and shine for Wolfsburg before returning to England with Manchester City after looking like an obvious world class talent in the Bundesliga.

Quite how Jose Mourinho missed this and let De Bruyne leave Chelsea instead of flogging someone like Oscar or Andre Schurrle is beyond us.

But hey, he’s not the only one who wrote De Bruyne off – just take a look at this frankly hilarious video of Sky Sports pundits responding to City paying big money to sign De Bruyne back in 2015…

With Kevin De Bruyne being the best midfielder in the world right now and signing a new improved contract, let’s remember this iconic clip from the boys at Soccer Saturday ? pic.twitter.com/fQ2texMGJd — SPORTbible (@sportbible) April 7, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

‘Not a happy home life’ – This bizarre Premier League first could explain Liverpool’s dramatic collapse this season. Click here to find out more.

Phil Thompson describes the deal as “absolutely bonkers” and says the world is going mad, while Paul Merson says it was a “no-brainer” for Chelsea to let him go.

These men are paid good money to analyse football but clearly had no idea what an impact De Bruyne was about to make at the Etihad Stadium.

The 29-year-old is easily one of the best players in the world now and you can bet Chelsea kick themselves every day about what is surely one of their worst ever transfer decisions – well, along with letting Mohamed Salah go just a year later.