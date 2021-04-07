Crystal Palace are reportedly in talks with the agent of Roma manager Paulo Fonseca to replace Roy Hodgson this summer.

The Eagles could do with making a change after a somewhat underwhelming campaign in which it feels like their progress has stalled somewhat.

Fonseca is a big name and could be an ambitious appointment if Palace can pull it off, with Calciomercato reporting that some initial discussions have already taken place.

The Portuguese tactician has previously won major honours in stints in charge of Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk, and it would be intriguing to see what he could do in the Premier League.

Hodgson’s contract at Selhurst Park is due to expire at the end of the season, and Fonseca will also be a free agent at that time.

All in all, this move looks increasingly likely after Palace’s approach to try and lure Fonseca to the club.