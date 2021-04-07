Video: Man City boss Guardiola responds to bizarre Haaland incident

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was not keen to be drawn into a discussion over a bizarre incident involving Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The Norway international appeared to sign an autograph for one of the linesmen for the Champions League clash between City and Dortmund last night.

When asked about it in the video clip below, Guardiola played it down…

Pep Guardiola has his say on Erling Haaland being asked for an autograph…by one of the linesmen! ? © UEFA pic.twitter.com/wr4ENthEDq — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) April 7, 2021

The Spanish tactician makes the good point that there were no major issues with the officiating throughout the game, and that the autograph might’ve been for the linesman’s son or daughter, rather than for himself.