Video: Man City boss Guardiola responds to bizarre Haaland incident

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was not keen to be drawn into a discussion over a bizarre incident involving Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The Norway international appeared to sign an autograph for one of the linesmen for the Champions League clash between City and Dortmund last night.

MORE: Erling Haaland and Phil Foden caught laughing and joking post-match amid Man City transfer talk

When asked about it in the video clip below, Guardiola played it down…

The Spanish tactician makes the good point that there were no major issues with the officiating throughout the game, and that the autograph might’ve been for the linesman’s son or daughter, rather than for himself.

