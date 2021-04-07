Ex-Blue names the Chelsea player who worries him even more than Timo Werner

Former Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit has stated his belief that Timo Werner is not as much of a worry for the club as Kai Havertz.

Both players were big-name signings for Chelsea in the summer, but it’s fair to say we’re yet to see the best of either of them at Stamford Bridge so far.

Werner’s form is arguably more of a worry, however, with the former RB Leipzig man really looking like a shadow of his old self with a series of bad misses as he struggles for goals up front.

Werner managed to score 34 goals in all competitions last season but has just 10 strikes to his name for Chelsea, with just one in his last 18 appearances for club and country.

Havertz, however, is seen as the more worrying character by Petit, with the Frenchman backing Werner to bounce back once he settles.

Petit, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Side Bet on Crystal Palace v Chelsea, however, is concerned by Havertz’s body language and mentality.

“I’m not worried about Timo Werner, though – I’m more worried about Kai Havertz,” Petit said.

“Werner has got the personality to get over this season and turn things around. You’ve got to remember at RB Leipzig he was the central figure in a team largely centred around a counter-attacking brand of football, and that’s not a style Chelsea operate with. So that’s something him and his teammates have to get used to, and that kind of thing takes time.

“Chelsea are a very possession-based club, but when they do play on the counter attack all of a sudden you see Werner’s qualities. I’ve seen plenty of good things from him on the pitch and I’m sure he’ll bounce back.

“But Havertz gives me more worries, because of his personality. I know he’s very young but I think he’s very shy. He needs to fight and show his personality on the pitch.”