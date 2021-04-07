Huge financial boost for Barcelona as star’s injury should see them save €20m

In some ways it does make sense to structure a transfer deal so payments are made after certain milestones are met, but it can lead to some awkward situations.

It’s easy to fall into the mindset that the next goal or appearance from a player is going to cost a certain amount, whereas it’s really a cumulative effort to reach that point.

It can even lead to a point where players are frozen out because the club would rather spend that money somewhere else, and a report from Marca has indicated that Barcelona faced that situation with Philippe Coutinho.

It’s confirmed he was signed for €120m plus add-ons so it’s a horrific piece of business whichever way you look at it, but Liverpool were due another €20m this season if he played a few more games.

Barca have their financial issues just now so they could do without paying that much for a player who’s likely to be sold in the summer, and it’s confirmed that he’s now injured for the rest of the season so they won’t need to face that scenario.

Obviously they could’ve just refused to play him but that can lead to unrest in the squad and it’s not a good look for anyone, so that injury will almost be seen as a blessing by some.

It also sounds like the current plan is to sell him in the summer and there’s a hope that he shines for Brazil in the Copa America this summer in order to attract some interest, but there’s no chance that they will recoup anywhere close to that original fee.