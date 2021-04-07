Manchester United are reportedly considering joining the running for RB Leipzig defender and top Liverpool target Ibrahima Konate.

The £34million-rated youngster has shone in the Bundesliga and is high on Liverpool’s agenda for the summer, but Man Utd are also looking at him as one of their options to strengthen in central defence, according to Eurosport.

The report explains that the Red Devils could seek to make some changes at the back amid doubts over Eric Bailly’s future, with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde also among the names mentioned as options for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Konate would be another fine option for United, and it would undoubtedly be extra sweet for them to beat rivals Liverpool to the deal.

The Merseyside giants also urgently need to strengthen at the back after a difficult season, which could see them finish without a trophy and perhaps even out of the top four.

A lot of this has been down to injuries at the back, and a signing like Konate could be crucial to helping Jurgen Klopp’s men bounce back next season.

United have made a lot of progress this season and landing the Frenchman could be vital to help them keep ahead of Liverpool next year.

Speaking to CaughtOffside earlier this week, former MUFC midfielder Luke Chadwick also talked up Brighton centre-back Ben White as someone who could be a good addition at Old Trafford.

“Ben White has obviously had a wonderful season, and at Leeds last season – they were desperate to keep him,” Chadwick said. “He’s come in and done a really good job at Brighton, playing both centre half and in a holding midfield role.

“I think he’s got a massive future ahead of him. Where he fits in at Man United I’m not sure, but he’d certainly add to the squad, even if he’s not a starter.”

