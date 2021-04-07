Kevin De Bruyne explains decision to sign new Manchester City contract

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has signed a new contract until 2025, as confirmed today via the club’s official site.

The Belgium international has been a world class performer for City for many years now, and is sure to go down as one of the finest midfielders in Premier League history.

It’s been a joy to watch De Bruyne at the Etihad Stadium, with the 29-year-old playing a starring role for the club in their Premier League title victories in 2017/18 and 2018/19, while another title is surely on the way this season as well.

City fans will be thrilled to see De Bruyne commit his future to the club as he clearly seems convinced this is the place for him to be if he wants to win even more major trophies.

Speaking to City’s official site, De Bruyne explained how happy he was with his decision and explained why he’d chosen to pen a new deal.

“I could not be happier,” De Bruyne said.

“Since joining City in 2015, I have felt at home. I love the fans, my family are settled here in Manchester and my own game has developed really well.

“This football club is geared for success. It offers me everything I need to maximise my performance, so signing this contract was a straightforward decision. I am playing the best football of my career and I honestly feel there is more to come.

“Pep and I see football in the same way. Having that relationship with a manager is so important to me because our objectives are totally aligned and we want the same things.

“My focus now is on ensuring we have a successful end to the current campaign. Our results and performances so far have been excellent, but we need to make sure we end the season with the silverware we deserve.”

