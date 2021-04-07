Quartet of Euro giants on alert as Arsenal will consider any transfer offers for first-team regular

Arsenal are reportedly ready to consider any offers that come in for Alexandre Lacazette this summer, sparking huge interest in a potential transfer deal.

The Gunners seem prepared to cash in on Lacazette and it’s suggested they won’t be picky about how much they can get for him as Inter Milan, Roma, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are linked with him by 90min.

Lacazette has had a mixed spell at the Emirates Stadium since joining from Lyon back in 2017, with a decent but unspectacular scoring record in his time in the Premier League.

Many Arsenal fans will no doubt have expected more from Lacazette, who has never hit the 20-goal mark for the north London giants despite doing so regularly at his former club Lyon.

It may well be that the time is right to let the 29-year-old move on, with Arsenal in need of a bit more spark up front after a surprise dip in form from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.

Offloading Lacazette could help AFC raise much-needed funds to make the big-name signings that they surely need in order to bounce back from this hugely disappointing season.

