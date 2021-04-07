Menu

Leeds United set to get £32million summer transfer budget

Leeds United are reportedly set to have a budget of around £32million to spend in this summer’s transfer market.

It’s been a great season for the Yorkshire giants back in the Premier League, and Marcelo Bielsa’s exciting project could continue with some significant spending this summer.

It is not yet clear who Leeds’ top targets are likely to be, but Football Insider report that Bielsa will have a decent amount to work with at around £32m.

Leeds look in decent financial shape despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and could of course also sell players to add to this budget.

Fans will hope no big names end up leaving Elland Road, with Raphinha in particular attracting strong interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United in recent times.

If Leeds can spend wisely this summer it will surely help persuade the likes of Raphinha to stick around a bit longer.

