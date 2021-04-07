Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given a blunt explanation for his decision to substitute Naby Keita during last night’s defeat to Real Madrid.

See the video below as Klopp explains that he felt Keita was simply not very good on the night as Liverpool were beaten 3-1 by Zinedine Zidane’s side in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final…

?? "He was not good in the game but we all saw it." Jurgen Klopp spoke very frankly about Naby Keita's performance post-match ? #LFC pic.twitter.com/RZVhPOdHlG — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 6, 2021

Klopp was keen not to blame Keita as he insisted he could’ve made many more changes for the same reason.

Still, there’s no doubt the highly-rated Guinea international has majorly failed to live up to expectations during his time at Anfield.