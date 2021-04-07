Liverpool could replace Wijnaldum with move for €35m rated Dutch wonderkid

While it does look like Gini Wijnaldum’s options for a summer transfer are starting to dry up, it’s still not clear if he’s going to be at Liverpool next season.

That means the Anfield club need to have a solid plan in place to replace him, and it could make sense to move for another Dutch star to replace him.

Ajax wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch is still only 18 but he’s already a key player in a very good Ajax team, so it’s only natural that he’s going to be linked with a big move.

A report from Sport Witness has cited Gazzetta in suggesting that Gravenberch could be available for only €35m this summer, and he could be the perfect replacement for Wijnaldum if Liverpool need to make a move.

He’s fantastic on the ball and he also has the ability to score some marvellous goals, but he can also look after the defensive side of the game as he’s physically imposing at 190cm tall.

One of Wijnaldum’s strongest traits is the ability to take the ball under pressure and feed it into the forward players so he would be a loss to the team if he moves on, but Gravenberch also has that ability.

He’s starting to break into the Dutch senior side so that price tag will only increase if he gets into the Euro squad and impresses, so it could be a good idea to get him snapped up quickly if he’s seen as a key target.