Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs eyeing up a transfer deal for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele this summer.

The France international’s form has improved of late, but Barca could now be facing a fight to keep hold of him as he approaches the final year of his contract.

According to the print edition of Mundo Deportivo, as translated by Sport Witness, Liverpool are eyeing Dembele as part of a reshuffle up front, with Jurgen Klopp possibly prepared to let one of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino leave.

It will be intriguing to see where Dembele ends up next, with another recent report from Mundo Deportivo also linking him with Liverpool’s rivals Manchester United.

The 23-year-old could be ideal for Man Utd’s needs as well, with the Red Devils surely likely to be in the market for an upgrade on wide players like Daniel James and Anthony Martial.

It could be that the Red Devils have the edge in the race for Dembele’s signature, as Liverpool currently look up against it to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

