Manchester United ready to try again for attacker transfer as manager sends message to the player

Manchester United are reportedly ready to test Barcelona’s resolve to keep Ousmane Dembele this summer after also pursuing a transfer for the winger last year.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening in attack after failing to really keep up the pace with Manchester City in the Premier League title race this season, with the Europa League now their only hope for a trophy this term.

Dembele could be a useful addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, with the Metro reporting that the Norwegian tactician remains keen to land an established wide-player to his squad despite the recent signing of exciting youngster Amad Diallo.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman, however, is quoted by the Metro as making it clear he wants Dembele to stay at the Nou Camp, so it will be interesting to see if his words have any effect.

The France international hasn’t had the best of times in a Barca shirt, though his recent improved form has shown what he’s capable of, so he could be an important player for Koeman’s side next season.

The Dutch tactician addressed the Dembele situation, saying: “He’s an important player. He’s shown that with his performance here [against Real Valladolid] and above all with the goal that gave us three points. Ousmane’s development this season has been really good.

“Physically, he’s improved a lot; I think that’s been the key to his quality and consistency to play so many games. So, yes, if it’s up to me, I would like him to stay with us.”

United will surely also take heart from Dembele’s improvement as it’s clear he could finally be reaching his full potential after some issues with fitness and confidence in the last couple of years.

Still only 23 years of age, Dembele has been playing at this level for years now after initially looking a huge prospect at Borussia Dortmund.

MUFC would be getting a superb talent with a big future if they could lure the forward to Old Trafford.

