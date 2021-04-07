(Photo) First picture of new Arsenal home kit leaked and these fans are all making the same observation…

We’ve finally got a real picture of the new Arsenal home kit, following recent images that were possibly mock-ups of the players wearing the 2021/22 shirt.

See below for an actual photo of what seems to be the latest Arsenal home strip, as leaked on the reliable Footy Headlines…

We’re not sure this is going to go down that well, with a number of fans quickly noticing that it looks much more like an Ajax shirt than an Arsenal one.

This is certainly more white than you usually see on an AFC jersey, so it’s a brave change by Adidas.

Here’s some reaction to the leaked shirt…

Thats just an ajax kit with an arsenal logo slapped on https://t.co/CGJcEjxERa — Jamie ?? (@jamienotvardy) April 7, 2021

Ajax FC are coming to the carpet next season ?? https://t.co/SGxVm5eC2r — Make Arsenal Great Again (@KieranG_11) April 7, 2021

