Menu

(Photo) First picture of new Arsenal home kit leaked and these fans are all making the same observation…

Arsenal FC
Posted by

We’ve finally got a real picture of the new Arsenal home kit, following recent images that were possibly mock-ups of the players wearing the 2021/22 shirt.

See below for an actual photo of what seems to be the latest Arsenal home strip, as leaked on the reliable Footy Headlines

We’re not sure this is going to go down that well, with a number of fans quickly noticing that it looks much more like an Ajax shirt than an Arsenal one.

More Stories / Latest News
“Shut your mouth” – Arsenal legend offers brutal advice to Gunners misfit
Chelsea could finally sign ideal Eden Hazard replacement, Man United also in the running
Reminder of when these clueless pundits said Chelsea selling De Bruyne was a “no-brainer” and Man City transfer fee was “absolutely bonkers”

MORE: “Shut your mouth!” – Arsenal legend offers brutal advice to Gunners misfit

This is certainly more white than you usually see on an AFC jersey, so it’s a brave change by Adidas.

Here’s some reaction to the leaked shirt…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.