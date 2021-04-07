Chelsea could finally sign ideal Eden Hazard replacement, Man United also in the running

Chelsea could reportedly be one of the clubs in the running to seal the transfer of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

The Blues are mentioned as one of the top clubs chasing Dembele amid doubts over his Barca future, as per a report from Sport.

The France international could end up leaving the Nou Camp this summer if he doesn’t agree a new contract, and Chelsea will no doubt hope they can be in a good position to pounce.

Thomas Tuchel could do with revamping his struggling attack this summer, with Dembele perhaps ideal to give Chelsea their replacement for Eden Hazard at long last.

Players like Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech haven’t really lived up to expectations at Stamford Bridge, so it could make sense to pounce for Dembele this summer.

The 23-year-old has not always been at his best at Barcelona, but has returned to form this season, showing everyone what he’s capable of.

Dembele’s performances have also seen him linked with Manchester United by Mundo Deportivo, and the Red Devils would also surely benefit from more attacking options.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have failed to keep close to Manchester City in the title race, but an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Anthony Martial and Daniel James could help them close that gap next season.

It would be great to see a talent like Dembele in England, with the young wide-man surely still having his best years ahead of him if he can stay injury-free.

